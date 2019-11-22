President Buhari Receives NIPSS Report, Promise Action

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja pledged that his administration would ensure that all Nigerians have access to affordable, efficient and equitable healthcare services without the risk of impoverishment.

Receiving the report on ‘‘Funding Universal Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria’’ by the Senior Executive Course 41 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, President Buhari directed relevant agencies of government to review the submission and ensure its integration into ongoing policies and programmes.

The President recalled that in late 2018 he had approved the study theme for the 2019 Senior Executive Course because of his desire to address the challenges in the country’s health delivery system and improve the wellbeing of the citizens.

”Nigeria is signatory to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and is committed to achieving Universal Health Coverage aspirations by 2030.

”This government is unrelenting in its commitment to ensuring that all Nigerians have access to affordable, efficient, and equitable healthcare services without the risk of impoverishment.

”Your findings and recommendations are very innovative and useful. I, therefore, commend the Management, Staff and Participants of Senior Executive Course 41 for this report.

”I assure you that the Ministry of Health and all relevant agencies will be directed to review this submission and ensure its integration into our ongoing policies and programmes,” he said.

The President also used the occasion to congratulate the Board, Management and Staff of the National Institute on its 40th anniversary.

He noted that the Institute, despite its funding challenges, has credibly discharged its responsibilities as the nation’s apex multi-disciplinary think-tank.

Assuring the Board, Management and Staff of NIPSS of his continuous support, President Buhari said whatever challenges they had would be addressed properly.

The President also congratulated the participants of the Senior Executive Course on successfully completing the program, felicitating with them in advance of their formal graduation ceremony in Kuru.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director-General, NIPSS, Professor Habu Galadima, said in exploring the theme, the participants, during the ten-month period of the course, engaged in series of lectures and seminars, brainstorming sessions, as well as study tours, both domestic and international, with a view to obtaining clear perspectives on funding universal healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Galadima said: ”I can inform Mr President confidently that this Report is a product of thorough and painstaking engagement with relevant stakeholders and critical analysis of the issues and challenges in funding universal healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

“It is our prayer that the government will adopt many of the usable recommendations as part of the ongoing efforts at making healthcare accessible and affordable to all citizens.”

The Senior Executive Course 41 had 66 participants.

Femi Adesina