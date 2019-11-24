President Buhari Awaits Investigation Report on Murdered Kogi PDP Women Leader

President Muhammadu Buhari expects scrupulous investigation into the heinous murder of Madam Achejuh Abuh, Woman Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Wada/Aro campaign council, in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Kogi State.

The President decries whatever could spur anyone to take the life of another human being, particularly a woman, who was burnt to death in her home in the most gruesome manner.

President Buhari charges all security agencies involved in the investigation to do a thorough and expeditious job on the matter, so that justice could be served without fear or favor.

“We must learn to behave decently, whether during elections or at other times. No life should be taken wantonly under any guise, and the fact that this reprehensible act occurred two days after voting shows primitive behavior, which should not be accepted in a decent society,” the President said.

He sympathizes with the family of the deceased, vowing that the law would catch up with the malefactors, and justice would be done.

Any descent to barbarism, as was visited on the PDP Woman Leader, President Buhari says, has gone out of the realm of politics, and is pure criminality and bestiality.

“Such evildoers must be brought to justice, irrespective of whatever allegiances they hold,” the President affirms.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

November 24, 2019