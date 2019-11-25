EFCC Arraigns Union Bank, Staff for Criminal Negligence

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Office, on Friday, November 22, 2019, arraigned one Amos Richard Chimaobi, a compliance and internal control staff of Union Bank Plc and, his employer, Union Bank Plc before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Makurdi, Benue State.





The defendants were arraigned on a four-count charge that border on criminal negligence and cyber crime to the tune of N1, 245, 000.00 (One Million, Two Hundred and Forty-five Thousand Naira).



One of the charges reads: “That you, Union Bank Plc, being a financial institution and you Amos Richard Chimaobi, a compliance and internal control officer of the Union Bank Plc, between December 2018 and January, 2019 in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, failed to obtain proper identification of your customer before executing the customer’s electronic instruction using Union Bank Plc ATM card, issued to one Dick Chimaobi Prince on your Point of Sale (PoS), who withdrew a total sum of N1, 245, 000.00 (One Million, Two Hundred and Forty Five Thousand Naira) only, money belonging to one Rev. Joseph Apav and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 37(2) of the Cyber crime (Prohibition, Prevention Etc.) Act 2015 and punishable under the same Act.”



The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, prompting prosecution counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua to ask the court for a trial date.



Defence counsel, Chris Alechenu, however, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, having been on EFCC administrative bail before the arraignment.



Justice Olajuwon adjourned the matter until January 21, 2020 and ordered that they continue to enjoy the EFCC administrative bail.







