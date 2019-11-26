Bagudu Has Affirmed Commitment to Implementing advice by elders of the state….

He gave this assurance this Sunday at a meeting of stakeholders of the APC which took place at the Presidential Lodge Birnin Kebbi.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu told the gathering that prior to the meeting, the three senators from the state, Muhammadu Adamu Aliero, Dr. Yahaya Abdullahi and Bala Ibn Na’Allah as well as the Minister or Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the state APC Chairman, Arc. Bala Sani Kangiwa met with him behind closed-door at the Government House to discuss issues on security and the wellbeing of people.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu consented that, they offered him useful advice on areas of improvement which he promised to uphold and implement.

The Governor expressed happiness about the political unity in Kebbi state which has become unprecedented nationwide as the state was now a united APC family.

He welcomed the announcement by the Senator representing Kebbi Central, on the inclusion of Koko-Yauri road, Kamba-Peka Niger Republic, road Zaima bridge-Zuru-Rujau B/Yauri road under federal government control as well as Koko-Dabai road which is state owned but included in 2020 Federal Budget for immediate rehabilitation.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu announced that, his administration has also placed priority on roads construction as well as economic empowerment to the people.

So far the government has provided financial support to women, group, youth, traders, fishermen and farmers.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu revealed that 1.2 Billion was already in the coffers of the government for disbursement to livestock farmers with emphasis on rearers of sheep and goats as well as poultry farmers to enhance livestock production.

He was also glad that his administration has succeeded in attracting investors to the state were presently the largest tomato factory in Africa was being established in Ngaski Local Government, while the Billionaire Businessman Dangote has begun the construction of large capacity rice mill in Shanga Local Government.

This is in addition to ethanol biofuel project in Zuru which would use sugarcane and cassava as raw materials.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu directed newly sworn-in local government chairmen to fulfil their promises to the electorate by serving the people diligently.

The Governor gave an assurance that, those who might have been agitated arising from recently concluded primary and local government elections would be compensated through appointment as special assistants, and board members of agencies or parastatal.

In a remark, the minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN said the purpose of the APC meeting was to reappraise the past, the position of party at present and its future outlook with a view to mapping out strategies for improvement.

Alhaji Abubakar Malami said the objective was to strengthen the party and accord each member of the APC his or her due right and privileges.

On his part the Senator Representing Kebbi Central, Muhammadu Adamu Aliero affirmed commitment of the National Assembly to enacting laws to uplifting the living condition of the people.

Already, he said, the Senate has amended a law on sharing formula aimed at increasing revenue accruing to state and local governments.

He expressed happiness about the position of Kebbi state for having three universities with the signing of the bill by President Muhammadu Buhari for the establishment of Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru.

He announced that, he has succeeded in including the construction of dilapidated roads in Kebbi state in 2020 Federal Budget.

These are the completion of Koko-Yauri road Kamba-Peka road – Zaima – Zuru – Birnin Yauri road, Jega – Kebbe to Zamfara road as well as Koko – Dabai Road.

In a welcome address, the sate Chairman of the APC Arc. Bala Sani Kangiwa explained that the meeting was convened to strengthen party unity and brief the members about the outcome of the National Executive Council and Caucus meeting of the APC at Abuja attended by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Arc. Bala Sani Kangiwa informed the gathering that, President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked all party members to work towards enhancing the power of the APC towards 2023 election and also used the occasion to swear on the Quran that he would work according to the constitution and has no intention to seek for third term in office.

The Party Chairman directed APC leadership at local government and ward levels to be holding such meetings of stakeholders regularly to strengthen unity and enhance the capacity of the APC.

Among those present at the meeting were Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the State Deputy Governor Col. Sama’ila Yombe Dabai, Former Senator Representing Kebbi South, General Muhammadu Magoro, incumbent Senator Kebbi Central Senator Muhammadu Adamu Aliero, Senator representing Kebbi North Dr. Yahaya Abdullahi and Senator Representing Kebbi South Bala Ibn Na’Allah as well as eight members of the House of Representatives from Kebbi state.

Others were, the minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN, State Chairman of the APC Arc. Bala Sani Kangiwa, the Deputy Speaker, State House of Asssembly, Alh. Muhammadu Buhari Aliero, Chief of Staff Government House, Sulaiman Muhammadu Argungu Jarman Kabi, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri Fagachin Yauri, Local Government Chairmen, former Commissioners and Members of the State House of Assembly.

Also present were Retired Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs and prominent politician Abubakar Gari Malam, Chairman Federal Road Safety Commission Buhari Bello, National Commissioner Population Commission, Dr. Hali Bala, former Speaker Hassan Shalla Gwandu, Leaders of APC at the State and Local Government Levels, Women and Youth leaders as well as other stakeholders of the party.

A former Chairman of the State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Abdullahi Imam Shema Modibbo Gwandu led the opening prayer to seek for Allah’s Blessing while leading politician from Kebbi South Alh. Bello Doya also attended the meeting.

Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari

Chief Press Secretary