Nigeria Senate Proceedings of Tuesday, 26 November 2019

Welcome to a new Legislative Day in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON led the Principal Officers into the chambers; took the official prayers; and began the day’s proceedings at 10:32am.

‪Senator Rochas Okorocha moved for the approval of votes and proceedings of Thursday, 21st November 2019. Senator Francis Ezenwa seconded.

EXECUTIVE COMMUNICATION

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON read a letter from Mr. President on the submission of the 2019 and 2020 budget estimates of the Niger Delta Development Commission for consideration and passage by the Senate.

POINT OF ORDER

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe cited Order 43 and referring to the executive communication said “The NDDC board has not been set up and to prevent a delayed budget for the Commission that helps Nigeria generate revenue, it will be better for us to prevent this issue from coming and let the needful be done.”

“We are receiving the budget of NDDC for 2020. This is a very good sign that we are operating at the same frequency with the Federal Government. As far as we are concerned this Senate has confirmed the board of NDDC and we have concluded that, the next logical thing to do by law is for the appointment of members of the board to take effect and we believe the Federal Government will do that quickly.”- Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON.

Senator George Sekibo cited Orders 42 & 52 and moved a motion on public electoral violence.

“We join them to condemn this electoral violence. People have been known to create violence and nothing has been done. What we should add is that the law enforcement agencies must be up to task. The husband of the woman that was killed in Kogi has identified those that committed the crime and they should be arrested. We will urge all legal instrument that can be used to be deployed to curb electoral violence.”- Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

“Irrespective of the party we belong to, our responsibility is to prevent and curb electoral violence. The security agencies should put good measures and punish the perpetrators of electoral violence.”- Senator Abdullahi Yahaya.

Senate resolved to:

1. Condemn the spate of killings in the country;

2. Observe a minute silence in honor of those that lost their lives in the just concluded elections in Bayelsa and Kogi State;

3. Urge the NOA and INEC to carry out electoral violence advocacy campaigns in subsequent elections; and

4. Urge security agencies to apprehend perpetrators of this violence.

“This is a very important motion, no party is absolved from this and we should continue to enlighten our followers to see politics as a game of ideas, people should pay price for their actions.”- Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON.

Senator Barau Jibrin cited Order 43 and requested for an additional week for the submission of the 2020 Budget by the Committee on Appropriations.

Senator Betty Apiafi cited Orders 42 &52 and moved a motion on the international day for the elimination of violence against women which took place on the 25th of November.

“I rise to second this motion. We are battling so many things, the violence against women is a major problem in our country. The time has come for Nigeria to take a serious stance against violence especially during elections. I know going forward Nigeria needs to sit together and do something about violence especially violence against women.”- Senator Biodun Olujimi.

“I want to believe there is an urgent Bill that will address election violence in Nigeria. The way forward is that there should be sanctions that will serve as deterrent to election violence.”- Senator Isah Jibrin.

Senate resolved to:

1. Condemn the killing of Mrs. Salome Abu the PDP women leader who was set on fire in her home and allowed to die in the most gruesome way and observe a minute silence in her honour;

2. Urge the Inspector General of Police to ensure the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the murder of Mrs. Salome Abu;

3. Condemn violence against women candidates in the just concluded Bayelsa and Kogi state elections;

4. Felicitate with Nigerian women on this year’s international day for the elimination of violence against women;

5. Commend stakeholders both local and international for the launch of the sexual offenders register yesterday the 25th of November 2019; and

6. Urge states who are yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act (2003) and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP 2015) to do so for the socio-economic development of their state and the nation at large.

PETITION

Senator Ayo Akinyelure raised a petition on the floor of the Senate.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON referred the petition to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to report in four (4) weeks.

PRESENTATION OF BILLS- First Reading

1. Protection of Personal Information Bill, 2019 (SB. 7) by Senator Stella Oduah.

Protection of Personal Information Bill, 2019 (SB. 7) was read the First Time.

2. Erosion Control and Prevention Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 142) by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Erosion Control and Prevention Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 142) was read the First Time.

3. Federal University of Environmental Technology Saakperwa Tai Ogoni, Rivers State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 200) by Senator Barinada Mpigi.

Federal University of Environmental Technology Saakperwa Tai Ogoni, Rivers State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 200) was read the First Time.

4. Federal College of Forestry Technology and Research, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 201) by Senator Uba Sani.

Federal College of Forestry Technology and Research, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 201) was read the First Time.

5. National Sports Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 202) by Senator Obinna Ogba.

National Sports Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 202) was read the First Time.

6. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2019 (SB. 204) by Senator Gabriel Suswam.

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2019 (SB. 204) was read the First Time.

7. Export Prohibition Act CAP E22 LFN 2004 (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 205) by Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Export Prohibition Act CAP E22 LFN 2004 (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 205) was read the First Time.

8. Export Prohibition Act CAP E22 LFN 2004 (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 206) by Senator Sabo Mohammed.

Export Prohibition Act CAP E22 LFN 2004 (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 206) was read the First Time.

9. North West Development Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 207) by Senator Barau Jibrin.

North West Development Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 207) was read the First Time.

10. Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill, 2019 (SB. 208) by Senator Biodun Olujimi.

Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill, 2019 (SB. 208) was read the First Time.

11. Private Detectives and Investigators Bill, 2019 (SB. 210) by Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Private Detectives and Investigators Bill, 2019 (SB. 210) was read the First Time.

12. Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 216) by Senator Abba Moro.

Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 216) was read the First Time.

CONSIDERATION OF BILLS

– Second Reading

1. A Bill for an Act to establish the Federal University of Gashua to make comprehensive provisions for its due management and administration and for related matters, 2019 (SB. 152) by Senator Abdullahi Yahaya.

“I am in support of this Bill and I support the second reading of the Bill.”- Senator Francis Fadahunsi.

A Bill for an Act to establish the Federal University of Gashua to make comprehensive provisions for its due management and administration and for related matters, 2019 (SB. 152) was read the Second Time.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON referred the Bill to the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to report within four (4) weeks.

2. A Bill for an Act to establish the Federal University, Wukari to make comprehensive provisions for its due management and administration and for related matters, 2019 (SB. 24) by Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

“I second that the Bill be read the second time.”- Senator Bassey Akpan.

A Bill for an Act to establish the Federal University, Wukari to make comprehensive provisions for its due management and administration and for related matters, 2019 (SB. 24) was read the Second Time.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON referred the Bill to the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to report within four (4) weeks.

3. A Bill for an Act to amend the Criminal Code Act CAP C38 LFN 2004 to delete the Statute of Limitation on defilement, increase in punishment for the offences of kidnapping, remove gender restrictions in the offence of rape and for related matters, 2019 (SB. 2) by Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

“I commend the mover of this Bill and I urge my colleagues to do the same.”- Senator Adamu Aliero.

“I stand to support that the Bill be allowed for second reading. The content of the Bill is very germane, i am happy to be associated with the sponsor and I urge my colleagues to support this Bill for an expeditious passage.”- Senator Ajibola Basiru.

“I support this amendment and thank the mover of this Bill.”- Senator Bassey Akpan.

“I think this is a bold step in the right direction. I think this is quite commendable.”- Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

“The criminal code that sought to be amended is only applicable to the southern state. The intent of this Bill is to make it on general application in Nigeria, and that is why we must commend Senator Tinubu for this. The issue of rape has been a very difficult provision in our statue and dates back to the English Law.”- Senator Bala Na’allah.

A Bill for an Act to amend the Criminal Code Act CAP C38 LFN 2004 to delete the Statute of Limitation on defilement, increase in punishment for the offences of kidnapping, remove gender restrictions in the offence of rape and for related matters, 2019 (SB. 2)

was read the Second Time.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON referred the Bill to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to report within four (4) weeks.



4. A Bill for an Act to make provisions to address issues relating to land drainage and flood control and for related matters, 2019 (SB. 135) by Senator Sani Musa.

“I second this Bill and appeal to my colleagues to do same. What the content of this Bill is asking is a comprehensive solution to this problem.”- Senator Ajayi Boroffice.

“I also rise to support this Bill.”- Senator Ibrahim Gobir.

A Bill for an Act to make provisions to address issues relating to land drainage and flood control and for related matters, 2019 (SB. 135) was read the Second Time.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON referred the Bill to the Committee on Environment to report within four (4) weeks.

MOTIONS

1. Need for expeditious completion of the Rail Line from Ajaokuta in Kogi State to Otukpo in Benue State by Senator Isah Jibrin.

“I rise to second this motion. I think the prayers say all and what is important in this chamber is that we have emphasized the need to diversify the economy. It is a very straightforward motion and I urge my colleagues to support this motion.”- Senator Aliyu Sabi.

Senate resolved to:

1. Direct the Federal Ministry of Transport to take immediate steps to complete the construction of the rail line from Ajaokuta in Kogi State to Otukpo in Benue State; and

2. Direct the Federal Ministry of Transport to incorporate construction of siding rail to Okaba in Ankpa LGA to the backbone rail to ease transportation of coal to the various end-user companies.



2. The need to upgrade the Ibadan Airport to International Airport with modern facilities by Senator Kola Balogun.

“I support and second this motion.”- Senator Francis Fadahunsi.

Senate resolved to:

1. Urge the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the relevant authorities to upgrade the Ibadan domestic Airport Alakia, to the status of an International Airport; and

2. Refer the motion to the Senate Committee on Aviation for a follow up and report to the Senate within eight weeks.



3. The need to ensure immediate revival of the Brass LNG Project in Brass Island, Bayelsa State by Senator Degi-Eremienyo Biobarakuma.

“I support and second this motion.”-Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Senate resolved to:

1. Commend the Federal Government for the conceptualization, design and commencement of work since 2004;

2. Invite the Management of NNPC and Brass LNG to brief the Senate Committee on gas resources on the extent of the implementation of the project;

3. Urge the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for reputable oil and Gas Companies to take over the 17% shares each previously owned by Conoco Philips and Total; and

4. Urge the Federal Government to take necessary steps to ensure the revival of the Brass LNG.

ADJOURNMENT

Senate Leader moved that plenary be adjourned to another legislative day. Minority Leader seconded.

Plenary is adjourned to Wednesday, 27th November, 2019.

#GavelBangs



New Media Unit