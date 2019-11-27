Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency Addresses the Media Executive and Health Editors

It is my pleasure to welcome you all to this inaugural meeting of the senior management of NPHCDA with the Media Health Editors to share and deliberate on the remarkable activities of the agency in the last few years as part of our statutory roles of providing technical and programmatic support to states and LGAs on the development of PHC in Nigeria.



We have been extremely busy at the agency in the last 2 years and 10 months since my appointment by President Muhammad Buhari in January 2017; implementing several innovative strategies and interventions to revamp and reposition the agency in order to effectively deliver on its mandates to all Nigerians.



In a presentation that you will be having shortly, we will be sharing with you what the management has been doing, especially in the past three years.



The people of the “fourth estate” are critical stakeholders in the society that wield both direct and indirect influence on virtually every aspect of the socio-economic lives of Nigeria including healthcare service delivery. Our gathering here today is also to provide the platform to promote and consolidate the friendship and camaraderie we have built over the years with the media.



It’s good to meet like this from time to time. I can assure you that we will sustain this relationship.



Let me thank you for your sacrifice and efforts to promote the NPHCDA mandate and her activities.



I know that some of you are coming from as far as Lagos and even for those of us coming from the different parts of the country and the FCT, I wish all of you journey mercies back to your respective destinations.

Dr. Faisal Shuaib

MD/CEO NPHCDA