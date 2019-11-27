Nigerian Senate Proceedings of Wednesday, 27th November, 2019

Welcome to a new Legislative Day in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON led the Principal Officers into the chambers; took the official prayers; and began the day’s proceedings at 10:34am.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Senate moved into an Executive Session at 10:35am and resumed from its Executive Session at 11:05am.

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON reported that at the Executive Session the Senate deliberated on the issues bordering on workings of the Nigerian Senate in particular and the National Assembly in general.

‪Senator Kabir Barkiya moved for the approval of votes and proceedings of Tuesday, 26th November 2019. Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo seconded.‬

‪PETITIONS‬

‪Senator George Sekibo raised two petitions on behalf of his constituency members on:‬

‪Unlawful arrest by police officers and 2. Unlawful removal from the Nigerian Postal Service.‬

‪Senator Abba Moro raised a petition on behalf of his constituency member on the infringement of his fundamental right by non payment of retirement savings by PENCOM.‬

‪Senator Suleiman Abdu also raised a petition.‬

‪Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON referred the petitions raised to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to report in four (4) weeks.‬

‪POINT OF ORDER‬

‪Senator Chukwuka Utazi cited Orders 42 & 52 and moved a motion on the World AIDS day.‬

“I commend Senator utazi for this motion. In Nigeria today the poverty index is alarming. The authorities need to know about disease reporting in these areas. I believe that the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) need to look seriously on the issue of diseases and HIV.”- Senator Chimaroke Nnamani.

“We should not be laid back, a lot of our citizens must still subject themselves to post screening and test. HIV is now a disease that can be controlled.”- Senator Matthew Urhoghide.

Senate resolved to:

Encourage the Federal Government to ensure the adequate funding of NPHCDA in the fight and control of the spread of HIV in the country; Appeal to the organized private sector in the country to embrace the fight against HIV/AIDS by partnering with the government to fund this exercise; Appeal with the general public not to stigmatize and discriminate against our brothers and sisters living with HIV; and Appeal to all adults to feel free to test and know their HIV status and accordingly advise that prevention is better than cure as unprotected sex is one of the surest ways of contracting the dreaded virus.

‪PRESENTATION OF BILLS- First Reading‬

‪Nigerian Football Association Act (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 203) by Senator Obinna Ogba.‬

‪Nigerian Football Association Act (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 203) was read the First Time.‬

‪Federal Polytechnic Mpu (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 209) by Senator Ike Ekweremadu.‬

‪Federal Polytechnic Mpu (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 209) was read the First Time.‬

‪National Primary Healthcare Development Agency Act CAP N69 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 215) by Senator Chukwuka Utazi.‬

‪National Primary Healthcare Development Agency Act CAP N69 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 215) was read the First Time.‬

‪Published Works of Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2019 (SB. 217) by Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi.‬

‪Published Works of Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2019 (SB. 217) was read the First Time.‬

‪Electoral Offences Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 220) by Senator Abubakar Kyari.‬

‪Electoral Offences Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 220) was read the First Time.‬

‪Public Service Efficiency Bill, 2019 (SB. 223) by Senator Aliyu Sabi.‬

‪Public Service Efficiency Bill, 2019 (SB. 223) was read the First Time.‬

‪Incandescent Light Bulbs (Prohibition) Bill, 2019 (SB. 225) by Senator Teslim Folarin.‬

‪Incandescent Light Bulbs (Prohibition) Bill, 2019 (SB. 225) was read the First Time.‬

Federal College of Education (Special) Afon, Kwara State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 226) by Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe.

Federal College of Education (Special) Afon, Kwara State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 226) ‪was read the First Time.‬

Child Right Act 2003 (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 227) by Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Child Right Act 2003 (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 227)‪ was read the First Time.‬

FCT University of Science and Technology Abaji, (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 230) by Senator Philip Aduda. FCT University of Science and Technology Abaji, (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 230)‪ was read the First Time.‬ Federal Medical Centre Kuta, Niger State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 233) by Senator Sani Musa.

Federal Medical Centre Kuta, Niger State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 233)‪ was read the First Time.‬

North Central Development Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 234) by Senator Abba Moro. North Central Development Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 234)‪ was read the First Time.‬ National Institute for Security and Strategic Studies Orumba, Anambra State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 235) by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

National Institute for Security and Strategic Studies Orumba, Anambra State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 235) ‪was read the First Time.‬

PRESENTATION OF REPORTS

Report of the Third Ordinary Session (5th Parliament) of the PAN African Parliament held at the Parliament Building, Gallagher Estate, Midrand, Republic of South Africa from Wednesday, 2nd to Friday, 18th October, 2019 by Senator Bala Na’allah.

Senator James Manager seconded that the Senate do receive the report of the Third Ordinary Session (5th Parliament) of the PAN African Parliament held at the Parliament Building, Gallagher Estate, Midrand, Republic of South Africa from Wednesday, 2nd to Friday, 18th October, 2019.

The report was LAID.

Report of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs on the News report about the rescue of Nine (9) Children that were allegedly kidnapped and trafficked at various times within the span of Five years in the country by Senator Halliru Jika.

Senator Abba Moro seconded that the Senate do receive the report of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs on the News report about the rescue of Nine (9) Children that were allegedly kidnapped and trafficked at various times within the span of Five years in the country.

The report was LAID.

Report of the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions by Senator Ayo Akinyelure in respect of:

a. Petition from M.S.Chado, Esq. on Behalf of Mr. Isah Ndagi Maiyaki Against the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for Unlawful Termination of His Appointment Over Alleged Forgery by the Agency;

b. Petition from Rex Onyekachi Uzoegbu, Esq. on Behalf of Chief Ezekiel Ariaye and Chief James Wege Against the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) Limited for Alleged Inhumanity, Cruelty, Servitude, Fragrant Disobedience to Law of Equity, Social Justice, Bad Conscience And Deliberate Continuous Refusal to Adequately Compensate Chief Ezekiel Ariaye and Chief James Wege for Their Life-threatening, Great Bodily Harm By NAOC; and

c. Petition from Mr. Ekenfkari M. Yerima against the National Examinations Council (NECO) For Alleged Unlawful Dismissal from the Service.

Senator Solomon Adeola seconded that the Senate do receive the report of the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions in respect of the above petitions.

The report was LAID.

CONSIDERATION OF BILLS- Second Reading

A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Federal College of Education Giwa, Kaduna State and for other related matters thereof, 2019 (SB. 121) by Senator Uba Sani.

“I rise to support this Bill.”- Senator Kabir Barkiya.

“I am here to support the government to make sure there is a turn around for good. We must join hands to ensure quality education is given to the good people of kaduna state because I know many Nigerians live in Kaduna and we all must support this Bill.”- Senator Sandy Onor.

“I rise to lend my voice to this Bill. Like the last speaker said the issue of the number of teachers that meet up the requirements in kaduna state raised a lot of issues. This Bill requires that teachers are trained to occupy the manpower needed in schools, it is crucial that we have the right teachers that will man the school so established.”- Senator Istifanus Gyang.

A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Federal College of Education Giwa, Kaduna State and for other related matters thereof, 2019 (SB. 121) was read the Second Time.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON referred the Bill to the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to report within four (4) weeks.

A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Federal University Gusau and for other related matters thereof, 2019 (SB. 25) by Senator Sahabi Alhaji.

“This is a very simple Bill . If we pass this Bill into law it will give the university the necessary legal support. I will ask all my colleagues to pass this Bill into law for Zamfara state to have a federal university.”- Senator Adamu Aliero.

“Education is no longer a means to life but life itself. There is darkness in Zamfara because they lack education. I rise to support this Bill because there is urgent need for us to educate the people of Zamfara. The matter of education concerns all of us.”- Senator Rochas Okorocha.

“I rise to also lend my voice to support this Bill sponsored by my colleague. An educated mind is a unique asset. This is a university that is already in existence and it is already going into convocation. what is important is to give a legal backing to it.”- Senator James Manager.

A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Federal University Gusau and for other related matters thereof, 2019 (SB. 25) was read the Second Time.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON referred the Bill to the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to report within four (4) weeks.

A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the City University of Technology Auchi and for other related matters thereof, 2019 (SB. 22) by Senator Francis Alimikhena.

“I rise to second this Bill. We can only move higher education wise. I ably second this Bill to be read the second time.”- Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

“Education is key, in supporting this Bill I want to urge my other colleagues to do same.”- Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

“I am worried at the number of federal universities. I want to also plead that as this polytechnic migrates to university we should focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Technology is very important as a tool for social development, having said this I still support this Bill for second reading.”- Senator Ajayi Boroffice.

A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the City University of Technology Auchi and for other related matters thereof, 2019 (SB. 22) was read the Second Time.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON referred the Bill to the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to report within four (4) weeks.

“Universities that have specialized mandate should be restricted to providing degrees and other certificates in those areas than delving into general environment. I think this is one thing our Committee on tertiary education should take up with the federal ministry of education. If we want to develop, we have to provide the critical manpower that we need.”- Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON.

A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of Federal College of Education, Usugbenu – Irrua and for other matters connected therewith, 2019 (SB. 128) by Senator Clifford Ordia.

“I support this Bill for national development and I urge all my other colleagues to support this Bill.”- Senator James Manager.

A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of Federal College of Education, Usugbenu – Irrua and for other matters connected therewith, 2019 (SB. 128) was read the Second Time.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON referred the Bill to the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to report within four (4) weeks.

MOTIONS

The need to pay attention to the plight of border communities in Nigeria by Senator Sadiq Umar.

“I rise to second this motion. There is a need for the federal government to come up with intervention fund that will go a long way in solving border disputes. Nigeria should be able to take care of their own border communities.”- Senator Isah Jibrin.

Senate resolved to:

Call on the Federal Government to improve funding of the Border Community Development Agency (BCDA); Mandate the 21 border states to dedicate 1.5% of consolidated revenue fund and 30% of Ecological fund to the development of Border communities; and Mandate the Committee on States and Local Government to carry out a holistic investigation on the level of compliance with the Act establishing the BCDA. The need to investigate the degree of enforcement of Abandonment and Decommissioning obligations in Oil and Gas Exploration Contracts by Senator Gershom Bassey.

“We need to ensure host communities are protected from the horrible practice that goes on in oil exploration.”- Senator Stella Oduah.

“This is all about disrupting the ecosystem. I think it is important to ensure these provisions are properly endorsed in order to protect the environment.”- Senator Clifford Ordia.

“We must begin to ensure the right thing is done so that we can protect the lives of Nigerians in those communities.”- Senator Bassey Akpan.

Senate resolved to:

Mandate the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) to conduct a comprehensive review of the relevant Laws, Product Sharing Contracts (PSC), Joint Venture Contracts (JVC) and arrangements governing Abandonment, Decommissioning, Remediation and investigate the degree of compliance with these laws by oil companies operating in Nigeria; Mandate the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (upstream) to call on all exploration companies operating in Nigeria to give a comprehensive account of budgeted allocation in their annual budget for mandatory abandonment and decommissioning going into billions of dollars unaccounted for and further carry out full scale investigation on how budget allocation was applied or spent over the years with the primary aim of reducing to the barest minimum the untold hardship experienced by the host communities affected in the Niger Delta region; and Mandate the Committee on Compliance to ensure compliance of resolutions. The Growth of Digital Technology and the Challenge of Cybercrime: Urgent Need to Safeguard the Future of Nigeria by Senator Oseni Yakubu.

“I rise to support the motion.”- Senator Isah Jibrin.

“This motion is very important.”- Senator Ibrahim Gobir.

“I urge my Distinguished colleagues to support this motion.”- Senator Sani Musa.

“I want to talk about the loss of not participating in cyber community. My concern is that we are not in anyway prepared to participate in Microsoft vision to create over 200 thousand jobs in ICT. An average ICT worker earns ten thousand dollars. We must make sure that budgetary allocation speaks to ICT. Unless we refocus our educational system and prioritize ICT and innovation we will not be able to participate in economic growth globally and we will not have the skills relevant for tomorrow.”- Senator Stella Oduah.

“The Ministry of Education should review the curriculum to ensure that we have mainstream ICT and this will also help to ensure that this lost opportunity is curtailed.”- Senator Stella Oduah.

Senate resolved to:

Mandate the Committee on ICT and Cybercrime to re-establish engagement with stakeholders with a view to galvanizing a comprehensive and broad-based approach to addressing Nigeria’s digital technology and cyber security crises and safeguarding the present and future of the country; Further Mandate the Committee on ICT and Cybercrime to establish strategic engagements with MDAs with a view to ascertaining their ICT shortfalls, cyber security constraints, data management challenges and possible remediation measures; and Urge the Federal Government to deliberately take up measures to improve on budgetary provisions for, and attention to the development of digital technology and cyber-dependence safety.

“This is a very important motion. This is one area Nigeria can make a lot of gains in terms of gaining revenues and the Ministry of Education is supposed to take the lead because we have to move from the 28th century curriculum that is still being used in our institutions.”- Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON.

ADJOURNMENT

Senate Leader moved that plenary be adjourned to another legislative day. Minority Leader seconded.

Plenary is adjourned to Thursday, 28th November, 2019.

