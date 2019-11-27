NPHCDA Introduces Measles Second Dose at 15 Months Into the Routine Immunization Schedule

From the 14th of November 2019, the Federal Government will be introducing Measles Second Dose at 15 Months into the Routine Immunization Schedule. Apart from the usual first dose of Measles at nine (9) months old, all children will be vaccinated at 15 months with a SECOND DOSE of Measles vaccine.



The SECOND DOSE of Measles vaccination is given to every child at 15 months as a second opportunity to fully protect children against the deadly Measles disease.

This is a critical time in our lives because Nigeria has an opportunity to eradicate measles, which causes blindness, malnutrition and death.

As parents, we must forsake all doubts and visit the nearest health facility or vaccination post to ensure our children are vaccinated. I have vaccinated my children and will urge you to do the same.

I want to assure you that vaccines given to our children are potent, safe and effective. At the NPHCDA, we will continue to do our best to ensure our children are protected from vaccine – preventable diseases.

We call on parents and caregivers to always do the needful. Remember to keep the child’s vaccination card safe and present it at every hospital visit.