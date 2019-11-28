Bagudu Presents N138bn Kebbi Budget For 2020

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has presented a Budget proposal of One Hundred and Thirty Eight Billion (138 Billion) Naira for 2020 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly for ratification.

​The figure shows a decrease of about nine percent of the 2019 Budget.

​Presenting the estimate before the House this Wednesday, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu announced that, the Budget has been designed to reflect reality situation based on projected internally generated revenue.

​He said Eighty Six point Seven Billion Naira has been earmarked for capital projects while Fifty One point Four Billion Naira (51.4 Billion Naira) has been devoted to recurrent expenditure.

​The Governor made it clear that to consolidate on the achievement recorded in the implementation of 2019 Budget,emphasis has been placed on education, agriculture, healthcare services, economic empowerment, infrastructuraldevelopment and investment drive in the 2020 Budget.

​Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who reappraised the performance of the 2019 Budget was glad that, the administration has recorded significant achievement in both economic and social sectors.

​He affirmed commitment to upholding such remarkable feat in the implementation of the 2020 Budget after approval by the House of Assembly.

​Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu commended Members of the House for their cooperation and understanding with the executive arm towards uplifting the living condition of the people of the Kebbi state through active demonstration to delivering dividends of democracy to the electorate.

​Receiving the document, the Speaker of the Assembly Right Honourable Samaila AbdulMumini Kamba Sarkin Zabarmawan Kabi gave an assurance that, the legislatorswould accord quick deliberation and passage of the 2020 Budget.

​The Speaker commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for carrying Members of the Assembly along in the task of governance and affirmed commitment to partnering with the administration to serve the people better.

​Among those who witnessed the presentation ceremony at the Chamber of the House of Assembly were the State Deputy Governor Retired Col. Sama’ila Yombe Dabai, Tambarin Zuru, the Chairman of the Ruling Party APC, Arc. Bala Sani Kangiwa Madawakin Kabi, Chief of Staff Government House Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu Jarman Kabi, the Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Babale Umar Fagachin Yauri and the State Ag. Head of the Civil Service Musa Tanko Magaji.

​Also present were Former Deputy Governor of the State, Bello Dantani Argungu Magajin Rafin Kabi, former Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Parastatals and Agencies, Local Government Chairmen and top government officials.

Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari

Chief Press Secretary