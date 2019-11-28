LG Polls; Gov Bello Warns Trouble Makers, Assures Hitch-Free Exercise

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has warned politicians and their thugs intending to forment trouble in the forthcoming Local Government Elections in the state to have a rethink.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, the Governor emphasized the need for all political stakeholders to eschew bitterness and rancour in order to guarantee a free, fair and peaceful elections.

He stated that, in every democratic election, there has to be a winner and a loser adding that all candidates in the forthcoming elections should be ready to accept the outcome and where they are dissatisfied they should seek redress in the court of law rather than resort to violence.

The Governor called on all eligible voters to come out en masse and exercise their civic responsibility and conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner and in line with the electoral laws.

Governor Sani Bello assured that the state government will continue to improve on and protect the security of lives and property of the people before, during and after the elections.

The Governor directed the security agencies to collaborate and ensure that all eligible voters cast their votes without harassment and any form of intimidation adding that any form of electoral malpractice must be repelled.

He also used the opportunity to solicit the support of the electorate in voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state stressing that the ruling party will further expand its frontiers and enable it consolidates on the successes already attained.

The Local Government elections have been slated for November 30th, 2019.