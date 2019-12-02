Gov. Bello Congratulates 25 Newly Elected Chairmen

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has congratulated the newly elected chairmen of Local Government Councils in the state with a renewed call on them to provide selfless service and good governance to the people in order to justify the confidence reposed in them.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, the Governor tasked the Chairmen to see their election as a call to serve their people rather than an opportunity or gateway for personal enrichment and wanton corruption.

Governor Sani Bello charged the new chairmen not to be arrogant but to be fair and just to all irrespective of political interests, adding that they must remain focused on the plight of neglected majority by providing them with good governance and service delivery.

He advised them to ‘think out of the Box’ and initiate policies and programmes that will see the Local Governments generate more revenue in order to make them economically viable and financially buoyant enough to keep afloat.

The Governor noted that the impact of government policies cannot be felt by a larger number of people if there’s no viable leadership at the local governments’ level, hence the need to live above board and make sacrifices.

“I congratulate you all once again and enjoin you also to involve our Traditional institutions and other relevant stakeholders in the decision-making processes of your respective councils in othper to bridge communication gap and guarantee ease of governance”.

Governor Sani Bello also charged the new Chairmen, as Chief Security Officers of their respective areas of jurisdiction, to be proactive and to ensure that they maintain the relative peace and stability for the socio-economic and political progress of the people in particular and the state in general.

“Your leadership should provide a common vision which would bridge the gap between government and the people, you must see yourselves as change agents and provide the necessary impetus for your communities to thrive”.