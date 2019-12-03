EFCC Docks Accountant for N9m Fraud in Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, December 2, 2019 arraigned one Ibrahim Suleiman, 34, before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna.



The defendant was arraigned on a one-count charge of criminal breach of trust and abuse of office to the tune of N9,000,000 (Nine Million Naira).



Trouble started for Suleiman, following a petition by one Mohammed B. Umar of New Capital Properties Limited to the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Commission, dated November 1, 2019 , wherein he alleged that the sum N5, 000,000 (Five Million Naira) was withdrawn by the defendant, who was the company’s accountant on December 8, 2017 without authorization,but was returned on March 9, 2018 and that later another N5, 000,000 (Five Million Naira) and N4, 000,000 (Four Million Naira) was withdrawn by defendant on July 24, 2018 and November 27, 2018 respectively without authorisation and was never refunded. All of these the petitioner said, were discovered during a reconciliation of the company’s account.



The petitioner further alleged that the defendant owned up to the crime when confronted and made a refund of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira) on August 6, 2019 and promised to complete the refund of N8,000,000 in N1,000,000 installments, every month, but failed to live up to the promise.



The one-count charge reads: “That you Ibrahim Suleiman between the 24th day of July, 2018 and 24th day of November, 2018 in Kaduna Judicial Division of the High Court, being an accountant of New Capital Properties Limited, and in that capacity committed theft by stealing the total sum of N9, 000,000 (Nine Million Naira) only, property of New Capital Properties Limited and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 270 (1) and punishable under Section 271 of the Penal Code Laws of Kaduna State, 2017.”



The suspect pleaded not guilty to the charge, following which prosecution counsel, Deborah Ademu-Eteh urged the court to fix a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS.



The defence counsel, G.E Edah, however, applied for his bail application.



Justice Khobo granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N2million and a surety in like sum, who must own a property within the jurisdiction of the court, verified by the registrar of the court, the EFCC and Kaduna State Geographical Information System (KADGIS).



The case was adjourned until January 14, 2020 for commencement of trial.



Similarly, Justice Khobo also granted bail to Yusha’u Muhammad Kebbe, who was arraigned on November 27, 2019 by the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Commission on an eight-count charge, bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of N80,000,000 (Eighty Million Naira ) and $156, 200,000 (One Hundred and Fifty-six Million US Dollars).



He was granted bail in the sum of N2million with two sureties in like sum, who must own properties within the jurisdiction of the court.

