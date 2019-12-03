Nigeria Senate Proceedings of Tuesday 3rd November 2019

A new Legislative Day in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria! Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON led the Principal Officers into the chambers; took the official prayers; and began the day’s proceedings at 10:45am.

‪Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe moved for the approval of votes and proceedings of Thursday, 28th November 2019. Senator Micheal Nnachi seconded.‬‪

EXECUTIVE COMMUNICATION‬

‪Senate President, Ahmad Lawan PhD, CON read a letter from Mr. President on the appointment of Chairman and members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.‬

POINT OF ORDER

Senate Leader cited Order 43 and informed the Senate on the passing away of Honorable Jaafar Ilyasu Auna.

Senate resolved to:

1. Observe a minute silence; and

2. Suspend all items on the order paper to another legislative day.

ADJOURNMENT

Senate Leader moved that plenary be adjourned to another legislative day. Minority Leader seconded.

Plenary is adjourned to Wednesday, 4th December, 2019.



#GavelBangs

New Media Unit