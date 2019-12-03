Yuletide: Access Bank unveils “More Xtravaganza” to reward customers

Access Bank Plc has unveiled series of exciting rewards for its customers with a campaign tagged “More Xtravaganza”, ahead of the Yuletide celebration.

Mr Victor Etuokwu, the bank’s Executive Director, Retail Banking, said in Lagos on Tuesday that the campaign, which had started on Nov. 21, would run till Dec. 31.

Etuokwu said that the More Xtravaganza campaign was launched to appreciate loyal customers.

“Access Bank is passionate about its customers and everything we do is centred around giving them more.

“This season, we have decided to launch this campaign to end the year on a high note in celebration of our customers.

“We appreciate them for their loyalty and support and this is our own way of saying thank you to them,” he said.

Etuokwu said that the campaign “demonstrates its promise to provide customers with the best banking products and services whilst rewarding them for banking with us.”

He said that the bank would be rewarding 50 active and inactive Diamond Business Advantage customers with one-month free advert broadcast and production for signing up to the Ebony Life Access to Market package.

Mr Robert Giles, Access Bank Head, Insights and capabilities, said that the bank had remained in business because of customers patronage.

“Customers are the reason the bank is in business and they will always come first in our products, processes and services.

“To show appreciation for their patronage, we are going to feature three different DiamondXtra draws; Senior citizens draw, Women’s draw and the National quarterly draw this December.

“We will reward 19 senior citizens who are 50 years old and above, 10 Women in which one of them will win a shopping allowance of N100,000 per month for one year and nine others will win N300,000 each,” he said.

Giles said that a total of 1,016 lucky customers would emerge winners from the quarterly draw.

Adaeze Umeh, the bank’s Head, Consumer Banking, said that a lot of customers would be rewarded in the Yuletide season.

“In the spirit of this Yuletide season, we will be rewarding our first 100 premium savers with daily airtime when they maintain their account balances for 30days.

“We are also going to reward the first 200 transfers on the mobile app with airtime.

“XclusivePlus customers who refer three new customers of their subscriber type will win one monthly/yearly plan.

This reward will be for the first 200 customers. We will also reward our Early Savers with 20% bonus of their 13th savings for maintaining consistent savings over 12-month period,” Adaeze said. (NAN)



