Prioritize Integrity, Hard work in your Messages, Magu Urges Religious Leaders

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has charged religious leaders in the country to direct their messages more on the need for Nigerians to embrace integrity and hard work, noting that such messages are necessary to catalyze Nigerians towards playing positive roles in national development.



Magu who gave this charge on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at St. Luke Anglican Church, Lalupon, Oyo State, where he addressed the congress of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State Chapter, further urged Christian leaders to always preach love to their followers.

The EFCC boss, who was represented by the Head of the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Commission, Friday Ebelo, noted that the country was at a critical stage of its development and called on the citizens to join hands to work for its progress. He urged Nigerians to shun corruption and imbibe virtues that would help the nation reclaim its greatness.



The Oyo State chairman of CAN, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, while commending the Commission’s leadership for involving the religious community in the anti-corruption war, observed that EFCC’s efforts in the war against corruption were yielding fruits. He promised the continued support of the state’s chapter of CAN to the Commission’s activities.