President Buhari Launches National Security Strategy Document, Pledges to Safer, Secure Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja launched the National Security Strategy 2019 document with a pledge that his administration ‘‘remains fully and unreservedly committed’’ to achieving a safer and a more secure Nigeria.

Speaking on the occasion which preceded the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), President Buhari said the execution of the strategy as encapsulated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) is a task for all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

‘‘Security is a bottom-to-top cooperation. Failure at any level leads to a serious lapse in overall security.

‘‘I, therefore, call on all of you gathered here as Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies to see yourselves as stakeholders and partners in the onerous task of securing our people and to demonstrate the unity of purpose in implementing this strategy,’’ he said.

The President noted that the various security challenges confronting the country had made it necessary for the articulation of a comprehensive and coordinated response that involves all segments of society and all elements of national power.

‘‘I am very pleased that the National Security Strategy of 2019 is a product of painstaking and laborious deliberations by relevant stakeholders committed to the task of safeguarding our nation from both internal and external threats.

‘‘It represents a thoughtful, strategic and practical expression of our resolve to make Nigeria safe for development, investment, growth and prosperity for everybody.

‘‘As we continue to work towards completely ending the insurgency in the North East and lay the foundation for sustainable peace, and development in the region, we are also addressing conflicts, between farmers and herders, banditry and various forms of security challenges.

‘‘In addition to security, economic diversification and fighting corruption, our administration’s priorities for the second term include massive improvements in education, healthcare and agriculture.

‘‘These priorities reflect our commitment to enhance the social security of Nigerians as a means of improving their physical security,’’ he said.

President Buhari also expressed delight that the 59-page document reflects the nexus between physical and social security (WITH in) its emphasis on overall human security.

Commending the NSA and his team for delivering the document, the President said he was pleased also to note that the strategy emerged from a broad-ranging participatory process that elicited contributions primarily from security, intelligence, law enforcement agencies and the Armed Forces.

He also acknowledged the contributions of other stakeholders such as MDAs and the civil society, adding that ‘‘this strategy will inform government-wide and society-wide measures designed to promote public safety and national security.’’

In his overview of the eight-chapter document, the NSA, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) said the strategy outlines the major security concerns of the nation for which policies and strategies have been articulated and how the government plans to deal with them.

‘‘The maiden edition of the National Security Strategy was published in 2014. Since then evolving trends in the security environment have given rise to new and more complex challenges, thus necessitating a review of this National Security Strategy based on the timeline of five years stipulated for the review of this strategy,’’ he said.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila attended the launch of the National Security Strategy roadmap at the Council Chamber.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

December 4, 2019