Court Dissolves 11-yr-old Marriage Over Sex Starvation

Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Friday dissolved the 11-year-old marriage between one Kazeem Amzat and wife, Adijat, over sex starvation and adulterous lifestyle.

In his judgment, Odunade held that the court had done everything possible to settle the problem between Kazeem and Adijat, all to no avail.

He subsequently pronounced the marriage dissolved in the interest of peaceful living.

Odunade awarded custody of the two children produced by the union to Adijat and directed Kazeem to pay N10,000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance in addition to being responsible for their education and other welfare needs.

Earlier, Kazeem, a private security guard, had told the court that he was fed up with his wife because she regularly starved him of sex.

He further said that his parents-in-law were in support of the divorce suit he filed because they were also frustrated by their daughter’s attitude.

“Since we had our last child, more than five years ago, Adijat has not allowed me to perform my conjugal duties with her.

“She keeps giving excuses of babies sleeping on the bed.

“I allowed her and the children to be sleeping on the bed because they are small but I observed that she no longer loves me because she now sleeps with men outside.

“At various times, I have caught Adijat in a compromising position with a particular man who lives near her shop.

“Also, she disrespects my mother and other relatives, comparing them with animals,’’ Kazeem said.

The respondent, who consented to the suit, however, denied some of the allegations levelled against her.

In her counter-argument, Adijat said that her husband was irresponsible.

“It is true that I no longer allow Kazeem to sleep with me and it is simply because I don’t want him to infect me with Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDS).

“Whenever I am not at home, he brings in his concubine and his relatives are aware he does this.

“In fact, Kazeem has turned me to his slave and beats me often.

” Furthermore, Kazeem’s mother joins him in molesting me inspite of the fact that he doesn’t fend for the children and me.

“Even when I gave birth, he never gave me anything nutritious to eat,’’ Adijat said. (NAN)