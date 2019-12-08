Ag. HCSF Harps On Culture Re-Orientaion In Civil Service

The Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (Ag. HCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has reiterated on the need for re-orientation of cultural values in the Civil Service to achieve the expected diversification in the Nation’s economy.

Dr Yemi-Esan made the affirmation during her goodwill message at the 2019 annual lecture of Council of Retired Federal Permanent Secretaries’ (CORFEPS) organized by the Abuja chapter in Abuja.

She acknowledged that the Nigeria Civil Service which is saddled with the efficient running of the government is facing enormous challenges as an institution.

She however revealed that the Civil Service has embarked on various reforms to meet up with this onerous task. According to her, one of the steps it has taken is to engrain the ethics of Efficiency, Productivity, Incorruptibility and Citizen Centeredness (EPIC) among Civil servants.

She also seized the opportunity to express her appreciation to the CORFEPS for always being supportive to the Civil Service whenever called upon.

She further solicited for their continued support to enable the service deliver on its mandate to the nation.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairperson of the Council, Mrs. Francesca Y. Emmanuel reiterated that the Council which was inaugurated in 2004 has its motto as “Continuing Patriotic Service to the Nation”.

According to her, the motto is paramount in the mind of every member and it is imbibed at all times.

She said the Council is a voluntary Organisation for retired Permanent Secretaries through which they continue helping the service for the government to perform.

Mr. Bismarck Rewane who delivered a lecture on “The Path to Nigeria’s Economic Diversification for Sustained Development”, opined that the activities of the Nigeria’s economy are diversified. He is however of the opinion that Nigeria needs a structural diversification in its economy.

Mr Rewane insisted that the revenue needs diversification. And to get this right three groups of people are involved. They are Government, Consumers and the Investors.

On the part of the Civil Service, he maintained that the Civil Service rules and regulations need to be revisited and reviewed to accommodate the reality of the time.

Those present at the lecture included retired and Serving Permanent Secretaries, Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Turkur Ingawa, Former Secretaries to the Government of the Federation, Yayale Ahmed and Babagana Kingibe, Officers from level 14 to 17 drawn from the Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Iheoma-Hart, Queenet. C. (Mrs.)

For: Director, Communications

OHCSF