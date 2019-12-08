President Buhari Salutes Anthony Joshua on Comeback Victory

President Muhammadu Buhari thumbs up World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, for regaining his belts Saturday night in a rematch with Mexican, Andy Ruiz Jnr.

The President rejoices with Joshua, saluting him for bringing joy to millions of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, who had rooted for him to regain the titles he lost about six months ago.

“The downfall of a man is truly not the end of his life. There’s always another, and better day. This is a lesson we must all learn from you as a country,” President Buhari tells the comeback world champion.

He wishes Anthony Joshua well as he seeks to bring more glory to Nigeria, and to the boxing profession.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

December 8, 2019