Youths Are Critical In Promoting Peaceful Co-Existence -IPCR

The Director General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Bakut T. Bakut, has said that Youths are active stakeholders in peace building and their involvement is critical in either sustaining the threats to peace and security or promoting peaceful co-existence.

He made this known on Wednesday 4th December, 2019 in Abuja, while speaking at a Youth and Dialogue conference themed; ‘Building a New World and Embracing Peaceful Co-existence’.

According to him, the agenda for a new world should revolve around youths who occupy the greater percentage in the nation’s demography. He said, “They are creative and equally active in the new media, which is vastly changing the landscape of social relationship in Nigeria in particular.

“We firmly believe that we can only build a sustainable new world when people, especially the youths, appreciate the importance of dialogue as a veritable mechanism for resolving differences.”

The Director General continued however that, “We shall collectively strive to promote dialogue as a way to responding to the threats to peace and security in our society”.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sport Development, Mr. Olusade Adesola, who also spoke during the event, stressed the need for peaceful coexistence for every society to Develop.

He assured that the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development remain committed in providing conducive atmosphere for the Nigerian youth to excel in all their undertaking.

Also speaking, the Vice President, UFUK Dialogue, a Non-Governmental Organization, Mr. Emrahi Igen, appreciated the Director General for supporting the programme.

Musa Mato

Head of Media