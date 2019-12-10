1.8 Million Children to be immunized in Jigawa State

0
Health, News
December 10, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

JIGAWA (FIC DUTSE) The Jigawa State Health Care Development Agency, has targeted 1.8 million children who are between the ages of 9 months to 7 years, to be immunized against Measles and Polio.

1.8 Million Children to be immunized in Jigawa State

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary, Jigawa Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim during the nine-month exercise which covered all the communities in the 27 Local Governments of Jigawa State, where 5000 Ad-hoc Staff were trained for the exercise.

He therefore called on all parents, stakeholders, especially the Traditional Rulers and Religious Leaders, to enlighten their subjects on the importance of the exercise and take their children to the nearest immunization centers.

Binta Fati Ismaila
Head of Centre

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.