1.8 Million Children to be immunized in Jigawa State

JIGAWA (FIC DUTSE) The Jigawa State Health Care Development Agency, has targeted 1.8 million children who are between the ages of 9 months to 7 years, to be immunized against Measles and Polio.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary, Jigawa Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim during the nine-month exercise which covered all the communities in the 27 Local Governments of Jigawa State, where 5000 Ad-hoc Staff were trained for the exercise.

He therefore called on all parents, stakeholders, especially the Traditional Rulers and Religious Leaders, to enlighten their subjects on the importance of the exercise and take their children to the nearest immunization centers.

Binta Fati Ismaila

Head of Centre