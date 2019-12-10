Gunmen Kidnap Director in Adamawa Ministry of Justice

Barr. Samuel Yaumande





Unidentified gunmen have yesterday night abducted the Director Litigation Ministry of Justice in Adamawa state, Barrister Samuel Yaumande, a Principal and 3 others at Sangare, near Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) Yola.

According to a family source, the gunmen invaded the residence of the Director around 9:15 pm, bearing sophisticated weapons and took him away along side his neighbour who is a Principal and 3 students.

But when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje confirmed the incident.

DSP Nguroje told newsmen that the command was informed about the gunmen abducting the Director and 2 others, and that the command has deployed its men to go after the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the victims.

(Credit: George Kushi )