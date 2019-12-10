House Of Reps Member Presents Bill On Private Schools Fees Regulation

A member representing Kogi Central House of Representative Hon. Tijani Damisa has presented six Bills on the floor of the House for first reading.

The Bills which include Equal Pay Bill, Nigerian Garment Promotion Bill, Private Schools (Fees Regulation) Bill, Federal Establishments Decentralization Bill, Nigerian Institute of Steel Development (Est.) Bill, Nigerian Creative Development Corporation Bill.

According to him the Bills, respectively, seek to

1. address the disparity in the civil service in order to apply the principle of equal pay for work in comparable positions across the MDAs;

2. promote the preferential use of Nigerian garments as a measure to help make Nigeria’s textile industry competitive;

3. regulate and provide fixation of fees for private schools across the federation;

4. provide for the relocation of select federal establishments currently situated in the city centre of Abuja to the Satellite Towns in order to decongest the city dwellers and to provide for the development of the linkages between the city and the satellite areas;

5. address the challenges facing Nigeria’s steel industry;

6. repeal the Nigerian Film Corporation Act, CAP. N109, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enact the Nigerian Creative Development Corporation for the purposes of financing and strengthening the Nigerian creative sector.