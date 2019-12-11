Bagudu Donates Thirty Motorcycles to Field Officers & Supervisors in Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government is to sustain support and encouragement to all segments of the society to enhance their economic wellbeing as well as facilitate commerce and trade in the state.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu affirmed this at the presentation of thirty motorcycles to field officers and supervisors engaged in the implementation of an economic scheme held at Birnin Kebbi Local Government Secretariat this Tuesday.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu commended Birnin Kebb Local Government for its support to the programme for the benefit of its people, of which more than one hundred and fifty associations benefited from the village savings and loan scheme.

The Governor advised other local government councils to enter into negotiations with other donors or international agencies on collaboration to bringing such programme to their areas.

He endorsed the role of the European Union, EU, Oxfam and other partners for rescuing vulnerable persons in the society, assuring that he was ready to expand scope of the programme to encompass all local government areas for the wellbeing of their people.

The Governor announced that, the state government would disburse one billion naira loan to various associations and groups while preparations have been finalized to distribute mini-rice milling machines to women and youth groups for the processing of paddy.

In a welcome address, the Chairman of Birnin Kebbi Local Government, Alhaji Mohammed Aminu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi expressed appreciation to Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for approving their request to procure the motorcycles which demonstrated his commitment to social welfare, poverty eradication ad making people self reliant.

Alhaji Aminu gave an assurance that the motorcycles would be property maintained and utilized for the purpose for which they were purchased, thanking the governor for creating safe and secured environment for non-governmental organizations to operate within the state.

In a remark, the Director Budget and Planning Birnin Kebbi Local Government Almustapha Labbo disclosed that within a year of operation, the village saving and loans association had impacted positively on the life of rural communities by increasing their income generation.

Alhaji Almustapha added that several small holders farmers have been supported with high quality fertilizer for both dry and wet season cultivation.

In separate remarks, the Project Manager Oxfam Mr. Olumide Ojo and Head of Programme Oxfam Mr. Issac Omorugbe thanked the Governor for his support and encouragement to the programme which facilitated its success.

They told the Governor that Birnin Kebbi Local Government has been rated the best in the performance of the scheme and requested the government to cover the remaining local governments not enjoying the programme.

In a vote of thanks the District Head of Gwadangaji, Alhaji Umaru Ahmed Gwadangaji acknowledged the impact of the programme on their people and urged Kebbi state government to sustain and expand the scheme.

In their testimonies, VSLA members, Zuriya Mohammad Kardi, Aisha Mohammed Marafa and Hajiya Binta Atiku Kardi were pleased about the economic benefit of the programme.

Elsewhere, the Governor was at the Unity College Birnin Kebbi this Tuesday to flag-off distribution of books by Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) and presentation of buses to schools in the state to ease movement of teachers and students.

The Governor who was later represented by the Deputy Governor, Retired Colonel Sama’ila Yombe Dabai emphasized the commitment of his administration to providing teaching and learning materials to schools and colleges.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education Hajiya Rafa’atu Garba Hammani said the books and buses would assist in improving the quality of teaching and learning in the state.

She commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for providing conducive atmosphere to the Ministry which enhanced students and teachers’ performance.

Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari

Chief Press Secretary

Government House