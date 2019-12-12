Passenger slumps, dies at Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport Lagos

December 12, 2019
Passenger slumps, dies at Murtala Muhammed Int'l Airport Lagos

A passenger identified as Chukwuma Anthony Ezeh, on Wednesday slumped and died at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

An official source at the MMIA arrival terminal told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the passenger slumped on arrival from China and died while waiting to collect his luggage

Ezeh, according to information on his passport, was 47 years old at the time of the incident.

Spokesperson of the Police MMIA Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, who confirmed the incident to NAN at about 9.25p.m. on Wednesday, said the passenger came on board Ethiopian Airline.

According to him, the incident happened at about 3:15p.m. and the deceased was confirmed dead at the MMIA Clinic.

“While walking at the arrival hall the man slumped and died,” he said.

Alabi added that Ezeh’s corpse had been deposited at the Air Force Base Hospital mortuary. (NAN)

