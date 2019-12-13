Algeria elects former PM Abdelmadjid Tebboune as President

Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been elected the new president of Algeria, the Head of the National Independent Election Authority, Mohamed Chorfi announced on Friday.

Chorfi announced this at a news conference in Algiers.

He said that Tebboune won a majority 58.15 per cent of the vote in the presidential election held on Thursday to become the 8th president of the North African nation since gaining independence from France in 1962.

The figures show that Abdelkader Bengrina came second as he collected 17.38 per cent of votes, followed by Ali Benflis with 10.55 per cent, and Azzeddine Mihoubi with 7.26 per cent.

And Abdelaziz Belaid came fifth with 6.66 per cent.

Chorfi added that the turnout of the polls hit 41.13 per cent nationwide, while the overall turnout with voters abroad hit 39.83 per cent. (Xinhua/NAN)