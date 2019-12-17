FRSC Deploys 39,450 Personnel To The Highways For 2019 Ember Months Campaign

Pursuant to the commitment towards the realisation of its corporate mandate and the imperatives of making the highways safer during the yuletide, the Federal Road Safety Corps has mobilised a total of 39,450 of its personnel including special Marshal’s, 806 patrol vehicles, 120 Ambulances, 204 motor bikes, and 27 tow trucks along designated routes as part of measures to ensure sanity on the nation’s highways, during this year’s Christmas and end of the year celebrations.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem revealed that the special patrol which is scheduled to hold from 15 December 2019 to 19 January 2020 entails 24 hours enforcement along major highways, robust public enlightenment campaigns across the nation, prompt rescue/recovery services, stakeholder collaboration, Road Safety Observatory, uninterrupted motorized patrol, day time route lining, traffic control, operation of Mobile Courts, activation of high alert on internal and external medical facilities, establishment of road camps and help areas, arieal surveillance, and purposeful synergy with other security agencies.

To achieve the aforementioned, the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has directed that the 2019 Ember Months campaign be targeted at enforcement on critical offences, such as; excessive speeding, dangerous driving, tyre violation, lane indiscipline, road obstruction, use of phone while driving, overloading violation, seatbelt use violation, child safety, passengers manifest violation, mechanically deficient vehicles, and unlatched container carrying vehicles.

Kazeem stated that part of this nationwide special operation is the massive deployment of personnel and logistics along 52 designated critical corridors and black spots such as Lokoja-Benin-Auchi, Abaji-Lokoja, Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-HawanKibo-Jos, Minna-Birnin-Kebbi-Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua-Zaria, Potiskum-Damaturu, Kabba and Udi-Orji River-Awka-Owo, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu, Abuja-Airport Road-Giri and Opi-Junction-Nike-Enugu Highways among others identified for this exercise”.

Similarly, the Corps has identified the following alternative routes that can be used by motorists to ease traffic flow: Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere-Akunu-Ise Junction-Ileare-Ado Ekiti-Ilesha, Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere, Lokoja-Okene-Ogori Magongo-Owo, 9th Mile-Udi-Oji River-Ufuma-Umunze, Bauchi-Alkaleri-Kaltungo, and Kaduna-Kachji-Kwoi-Manchok.

Others are Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji-Lokoja, Lagos-Ikorodu-Sagamu, Lekki-Epe-Ijebu Ode, Sango Ota-Ifo-Abeokuta, Dutse Alhaji-Bwari-Jere, and Dutse Alhaji-Bwari-Kwoi-Kafanchan-Jos.

According to Kazeem, the Corps Marshal has directed Commanding Officers to ensure adequate deployment of logistics and operational materials within their Commands to aid the campaign. The Operational Materials are: Patrol Vehicles, Advance Life Support Ambulances, Heavy Duty Tow trucks, Medium and Light duty tow trucks, Patrol Motor Bikes, Extricating Machines, Reflective Jackets, Traffic cones, Patrolites, Radar Guns, Breathalyzer, Cameras, e-tablets, Alcolizers, Walkie-Talkie, and CUG mobile phones. .

Motorists are also warned to ensure strict compliance with all traffic rules and regulations as well as proper maintenance of their vehicles. Passengers are equally enjoined to monitor their drivers over reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and other road vices.

Following the need to bridge the existing gap in communication between the motoring public and the Corps, Kazeem disclosed that the Corps has established the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM for daily traffic updates for travellers, effective enlightenment and education on best road culture among others. The station is to serve as a veritable platform for the motoring public to report any obstruction, incidences of crash or traffic-related emergencies.