PMBAt77: President Buhari as an Enduring Symbol of Integrity – Timipre Sylva

December 17, 2019
SYLVA HAILS BUHARI AT 77

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and former Governor of Bayelsa State, H.E Chief Timipre Sylva, sends his warmest felicitations to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

President Buhari, to Sylva, has been an impressive president, a great political leader, a father and above all, a consistent symbol of integrity, hope and a more united, stronger Nigeria.

President Buhari has lived a life of service, to humanity, to his very dear family, and to our Nation. Our history cannot be deemed complete without him and it is hoped that facing the future, President Buhari’s quintessential integrity and love for country can become a great inspiration for every citizen of our great Nation.

Sylva wishes His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, many more years of perfect health, grace, and all-round happiness.

Happy birthday your Excellency

Julius Bokoru

Special Assistant on Media And Public Affairs to Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources

17 December 2019

