MNDA to partner NCRMI on Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs is to partner with National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons in the provisions of sustainable support to displaced and vulnerable persons in the country.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, disclosed this when the Honourable Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed and his Management Staff paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Monday 25th November, 2019.

Senator Akpabio noted that one of the major challenges confronting the Niger Delta region is the ecological impact of gas flaring. He further said that the Federal Government have not reinforced the relevant laws to stop gas flaring by Multinational Oil Companies operating in the region.

According to the Minister, the Ministry is committed to redirecting the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) as an interventionist Agency back to its mandate. He pledged that the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the NDDC will give total support to the Commission to execute its humanitarian services and provide durable solutions to the concerned persons all over the country.

Senator Akpabio charged the Chief Executive of the Commission to liaise with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and meet with the Ambassadors of those Countries repatriating Nigerians for economic reasons to ensure that there is peace and understanding between the citizens and the government.

Earlier, the National Commissioner of the Commission, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed, said that Nigeria is facing humanitarian challenges hence the Commission is seeking for mutual cooperation and partnership with all the stakeholders in giving psychological and physical support to all vulnerable Nigerians.

According to Senator Mohammed, there are about 2.2 million internally displaced persons in the country with majority in the North East. Adding that 44,000 refugees’ of which majority are in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States of the Niger Delta Region.

The Commissioner stated that in year 2020, the Commission intend to move away from giving hand out to persons of concern and provide more durable and sustainable support that will integrate them back into the society.

Senator Mohammed lamented the meagre budgetary allocation which according to him is grossly inadequate to meet the needs of the commission hence the need for this partnership to provide skill development, empowerment and to ensure that displaced persons are adequately resettled.

He also stressed on the need to sensitize the Communities and the Youths on the dangers of irregular migration.

Deworitshe Patricia,

Head,

Press and Public Relations Unit,