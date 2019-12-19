NCC to place 6 infrastructure service providers across Nigeria

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it will place six infrastructure service providers,to roll up for fibre across the country to improve quality of service.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta said this during the 2019 African ICT Executive (AfriEx) Summit,in Abuja, on Thursday.

The theme of summit is “Broadband Expansion in Nigeria and Africa: The Role of Indigenous and Foreign ICT Practitioners.”

Danbatta, who was represented by Mr Austin Nwanule , Director of Spectrum Administration (NCC), said that the commission’s role was to ensure ICT dispersion in the country.

The EVC said the agenda of the commission was to increase rubber regulation, protect and empower consumers and promote ICT and investment opportunities, strategic collaboration and partnership.

He also said that the commission was expected to improve quality of service, promote fair competition and inclusive growth to optimise breakthrough usage and benefits as well as ensure regulatory excellence and operational efficiency in the sector.

The EVC noted that the commission had partnership with several banks of spectrum to foreign and indigenous layers and “provided support for education in our institutions. “

“We have partnership with several banks of spectrum to both foreign and indigenous layers; we are placing 6 infrastructure service providers to roll up for fibre across the breath of Nigeria.

“We have provided support for education in our institutions. We developed guidelines for special training, guidelines for satellite regulations in Nigeria, created several robust regulatory frameworks,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Dede Williams, President, Association of Telecommunications Professionals of Nigeria (ATPN), stressed the need for building of proper networks to the capacity to control and usage energy more efficiently.

Williams called on the telecoms industry to work hard to ensure enhancement of competitive market, robust regulatory framework and focused compliance monetary and enforcement mechanisms.

He said opportunities presented by World Bank and internet connectivity would significantly “change the way essential services were delivered from health to education to commerce to governance and so on.“

He urged the Federal government to introduce various policy measures and legal regulatory frameworks, focused on the enhancement of supply as well as the demand, for the creation of ICT networks and services.

“The policy must consider the recognised capacity development and local content in the telecom sector.

“This policy should be designed to attract investment opportunities as well as ensure that the protection of such investments is protected,” he said.

Earlier, President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr Olusola Teniola, said that both local and foreign organisations had roles to play in the development of Nigerian Telecom and ICT sector.

Teniola was represented by an ICT expert, Mr Michael Ayoade at the occasion.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit is aimed at bringing together stakeholders in the ICT sector, to share expertise and play meaningful roles in the country. (NAN)