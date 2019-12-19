Sarki Auwalu Takes Over in DPR

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Engineer Sarki Auwalu as the substantive Director of the Department Petroleum Resources.

Engr. Sarki is a chemical engineer and he joined the services of DPR in 1998 as a Principal chemical engineer.

He is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and had his postgraduate at Bayero University, Kano and PETAD Norway, PetroSkill USA. He has also attended various management and leadership courses and has been an integral part of DPR transformation team.

Engr. Sarki is a member of various professional bodies amongst which are Institute of chemical engineers, Nigerian society of engineers and council of registered engineers (COREN).

He is happily married with children.

Paul Osu