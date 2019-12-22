FG To Resuscitate Moribund Industries In The Country – Adebayo

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (CON) has re-affirmed the commitment of the present administration to resuscitate the moribund industries in the country.

The Minister disclosed this during a courtesy visit by a delegation of officials from Imo State Ministry of Industry led by its Commissioner, Olewengwa Uwaoma in his office in Abuja.

Adebayo assured the delegation that the Federal Government through the Bank of Industry {BOI} and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would provide the financial and technical support on reviving the ailing industries in the country.

He pointed out that State Governments could leverage on the opportunities in the Bank of Industry, an agency under his Ministry to seek assistance to rehabilitate the dilapidated factories.

Earlier in her presentation, the leader of the delegation and Commissioner of Industry, Imo State, Olewengwa Uwaoma, raised issues concerning various industries in Imo State that had been shut down due to obsolete equipment. She urged the Minister to use his good office to speed up the process of industrialization, saying that, Imo State has so many industries such as the Soap Making industry, the Textile industry and a host of others that needed to be resuscitated and harnessed.

According to her, “Imo State has vast land where textile industry is sited and that the plant and machinery are all dilapidated and wore out hence the need for replacement’’

The State needs the presence and encouragement from the Federal Government to get the machinery for these Industries in place”.

Madgalyn Sende

SIO

For: DD Press