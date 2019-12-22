President Buhari Condoles Jigawa State On The Demise Of Sarkin Yakin Kazaure.

President Buhari has condoled the government and people of Jigawa State following the death of Alhaji Baba Santali, the Sarkin Yaki of Kazaure Emirate.

In his condolence message to the Governor, Abubakar Badaru and the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib Hussaini Adamu, President Buhari said “Please accept, on behalf of the Government and the people of this country, our deep condolences over the passing away of the Sarkin Yaki, a former

Commissioner and a title holder. His death at this time marks an end to an illustrious political career and dedicated service to the people of the Emirate, the state and the nation. His contributions to the emergence of this administration have been taken note of and will not be forgotten.

“Our prayers also go out to the family of the Sarkin Yaki in this hour of great personal bereavement. May Allah bless his soul.”

Garba Shehu.