Boko Haram: Governor Buni Commends Military, Tasks Citizens

0
News
December 23, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni has commended the army, the airforce and other branches of the nation’s security forces for their gallantry and resolve in the wake of the attempt by Boko Haram insurgents to infiltrate Damaturu, the state capital yesterday.

Image may contain: 1 person, text

The governor, who has been briefed on the incident, pays tribute to the security forces for the sustained onslaught against the insurgents, which denied them a chance to conduct their campaign of terrorist violence in Damaturu.

His Excellency notes that the effort to prevent and thwart Boko Haram violence must remain sustained and deepened and must necessarily remain an all-hands-on-deck affair.

The governor calls on people in Damaturu and across the state to remain calm and resilient and to continue to pray for improved peace and security.

The governor specifically urges Imams and other religious leaders to intensify prayers in their mosques and places of worship for divine intervention in the security situation in the state and the country.

His Excellency Governor Buni also urges people to continue to support the effort of the military and other security forces by providing any information they may have on any suspicious movements or activity.

His Excellency the governor, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Umrah, has also observed, along with numerous other people, special prayers for Almighty Allah (SWT) to protect the people of Yobe State and the rest of the country from the evils of terrorists, insurgents and other criminals.

Signed
Abdullahi Bego
Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.