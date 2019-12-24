Bitrus Bako Nabasu mni takes over as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, charges management and staff to deliver on mandate and vision.

Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu mni who was recently deployed from the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources as Permanent Secretary, has resumed today, 23rd December, 2019. He has also charged the Management and staff of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to be conscious of the strategic position of the Ministry to the nation’s development in general, and the Oil and Gas Sector, in particular. He said this consciousness must drive everyone not to fail to deliver on the mandates and the vision of the Ministry.

Mr. Nabasu mni was giving a remark at a very short reception by the Directors of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to officially welcome him to his new duty post in the Ministry. He remarked that he feels fulfilled coming from Federal Ministry of Science and Technology on to Ministry of Petroleum Resources because of the history of collaborations between the two Ministries which he expressed the hope to build on “in the spirit of continuation of service.”

The new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources expressed the wish to have all-inclusiveness in managing the Ministry in his tenure. “Let’s maintain that spirit of oneness, don’t say it is not in my Department and therefore, it is not my business. It is the business of all of us.”

Earlier, Engineer Kamoru Busari, the Director, Oil Services Department of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and who until Nabasu’s coming, was overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, led the Directors to give a general overview of the Ministry’s Mandate, Vision and Mission and the 9-point agenda of the Ministry as well as what the Ministry has been able to do till date. He stated that this is without prejudice to what the former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, now the Acting Head of Federal Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan will hand over to Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu when she comes around later.

For the warmth exhibited by the crop of Directors of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources whilst welcoming the new Permanent Secretary, Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu mni said: “I appreciate the love you have all shown me and I will not fail to reciprocate same. But, above this, let’s do all to support the political leadership of the Ministry and the nation to succeed.

