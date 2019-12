Nigeria moved up 15 places from its 2019 spot on WorldBank’s Doing Business rank. We have been tagged as one of the most improved economies in the whole world for running a business.

The economies with the most notable improvement in Doing Business 2020 are Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Togo, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Kuwait, China, India and Nigeria.

In 2018/19, these countries implemented one-fifth of all the reforms recorded worldwide.