Two Senior Directors Retire From Works And Housing Ministry

Works and Housing’s Ministry Director of Highways (South East ) , Engr Henry Okechukwu Udeh and Coordinating Director Bridge and Design , Engr Charles Obiora Okonmah had their joint retirement ceremony after 35 years in Federal Civil Service at the Ministry Conference’s Room yesterday.

The two retirees thanked God for preserving them while in office and also appreciated the staff of the Ministry for their cooperation and team work , they said without the cooperation from the staff , they wouldn’t have succeeded in their chosen endeavors.

Chairman of the event, the President of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Engr. Ali Rabiu congratulated the two celebrants and said it was worthy of joy having served the country with good credentials in their individuals capacities professionally.

In his goodwill message, the Ministry’s Director Highways, Planning and Development, Engr. Chukwunwike Ogonna Uzo said that he was sure that they were retiring with happiness , as confidence and satisfaction could be seeing radiating from both of them , which showed that they were well prepared for the retirement and wish them good luck as they go further in life.

The Director Highways Design Road (North) in the Ministry Engr. Omotayo Awosanya while reading the citation of Engr Charles Obiora said “ He graduated from University of Benin and commenced work with the Ministry for 35years , during which he held top management positions . He is a COREN registered engineer, a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Nigerian Institute of Highways of Engineers (NIHTE), Nigeria Institute of Civil Engineers (NICE). While in the field, he was involved in the supervision of a host of large Highway construction projects.’’

The Citation of Engr. Henry Okechukwu Udeh was read by the Deputy Director Highways South East in the same ministry, Engr Clement Ogbuagu . He said “Engr Henry graduated in June 1983, with Bachelor of Engineering degree in Civil Engineering, he joined the Federal Civil Service in 1984. He was a Federal controller of works for the following states; Plateau, Kogi and Ogun State. He attended both local and international courses and conferences during his career in service.’’

In his remarks, while giving votes of thanks Deputy Director Highway (North Central ) Engr Bola Aganaba congratulated the retirees on their meritorious services rendered to the nation while in service.

HENRY DAVID

Senior Information Officer