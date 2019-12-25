Aisha Buhari Greets Christians at Christmas

December 25, 2019
On this Christmas season, her Excellency the First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari wishes to felicitate with Christians. in the spirit of the season. She admonishes them to exhibit love, tolerance and philanthropy which form the hallmark of christianity.
Mrs.. Buhari also calls on all Nigerians to be more committed to the improvement of the lives of underprivileged Nigerians.

Dr. Hajo Sani OON
Senior Special Assistant to the President
on Women Affairs and Administrative
Office of the First Lady

