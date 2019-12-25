FG Synergises With ILO To Create More Employment

The Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, said, the Federal Government and the International Labour Organization (ILO) will synergise to create more employment opportunities.

He made this known during the Formal Launch of Nigeria’s Future of Work Report, held in Abuja.

According to the Minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. William Alo, said the present Administration in recognition of the threat posed by the growing unemployment; rolled out the most ambitious programme ‘Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP)’ in order to create and expand the national economic base, drive rapid industrialization, build competitive human capital resource and reinvigorate the critical sectors of the National Economy.

He said, it has become imperative on the Federal government to start a conversation with major critical Stakeholders drawn from employers, private sector, civil society organizations, media and the academia amongst others to brainstorm and chart a credible roadmap towards addressing the unemployment challenges vis-à-vis globalization, climate change, fast pace of information and communication technology, stiff global competitiveness, internationalization of the production processes, cross-border movement of goods, services and capital, all of which come with their negative and positive consequences.

Ngige further stated that as a government, this administration, also; places more priority on the informal sector because of its huge potential in providing employment for millions of Nigerian as “we look into the future with greater hope and optimism”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, who was represented by the Director, Human Resources Management Mr. Micheal Akee, informed the participants that; as a Ministry saddled with the responsibility for job creation, the growing spate of unemployment and under-employment has continued to be a source of worry and “we are extremely delighted that through this collective initiative, we are finding answers on how best to surmount these challenges”.

In their separate goodwill messages, International Labour Organisation (ILO), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and other social partners, said that globally; the world of work is experiencing transformative change, driven by technological innovations, demographic shifts, climate change and globalization.

Charles Akpan

Deputy Director (Press and Public Relations)