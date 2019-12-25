Love, Sacrifice and Hope, Minister of State for Petroleum Resource, Sylva’s 2019 Christmas Message

I bring you felicitations from my native Okpoama town. Christmas, as we know, is a time of love as was evidenced in the nativity; the story of Jesus Christ, his low-profile birth in a stable, Mary’s spirited journey into a snowy Bethlehem and the inspiration of the wise men.

Christmas speaks of humility, love, sacrifice, and hope and amidst the merriment, I am optimistic that Nigerians of all religion, tribe, and creed can reflect on the virtues Christmas symbolizes.

We can glean from the sense of hope that comes along, we can have stronger family love and love for the nation and ourselves, we can explore personal sacrifices that can make Nigeria stronger, more United and firmer towards a greater future.

H.E. CHIEF TIMIPRE SYLVA

MINISTER OF STATE FOR PETROLEUM RESOURCES

FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA