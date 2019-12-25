Speaker House Representative’s 2019 Christmas Message

Gbajabiamila urges prayers for continuous unity, peace among NigeriansThe Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has urged Nigerians, especially Christian faithful, to offer special prayers for the continuous unity and peaceful coexistence among the citizens.

Gbajabiamila also urged Christians to use the occasion for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ to pray for the country to overcome her challenges, including insecurity in some parts of the country.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker congratulated Nigerian Christians for marking this year’s Christmas.

Gbajabiamila said this is a time for sober reflections, calling on the Christian faithful to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ.

He said at a time like this, Nigerians should come together and celebrate with one another as well as pray for their leaders to lead them well for the good of the country.

“I wish to join millions of citizens to congratulate my Christian brothers and sisters for witnessing and marking this year’s Christmas peacefully.”

Christmas is a period of merrymaking, but beyond that, it is also a period for us all as a people to take time and pray for our country. I admonish my Christian brothers and sisters to pray for our continued survival in peace and unity as a country.

“I also urge them to emulate all that Jesus Christ stood for: his love for humanity, his peace-making nature, his magnanimity, his accommodating mind and everything the Christ was known for.”

Once again, I wish all Nigerian Christians merry Christmas,” the Speaker said.

Lanre Lasisi