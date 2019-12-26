NOA Advocates Patronage of Made In Nigeria Goods

National Orientation Agency (NOA), in consistent with the policy of FG to promote patronage of local contents as contained in Executive Order (EO), organized South-West Zonal Flag-off of Sensitization Campaign tagged: . #ChangeBeginsWithme : Patronize Made-in-Nigeria Products and Services. The event was held in Abeokuta, Ogun State

Nigeria is believed to be spending lots of its FOREX on importation of goods and services for which the country has comparative advantage. Notable of these products are agricultural produce which the country is blessed with large arable land.

Executive Order 5 of 2018 also directs all MDAs to look inward for procurement of goods and services to enhance and promote country’s economy as well as removing unnecessary pressure on our FOREX. Consumption of made in Nigeria could a catalyst for development.

Land border closure enforced by @CustomsNG is already yielding fruitful results.#Nigerians, especially on the issue of stoppage of rice importation, are already consuming locally produced rice which are considered to be more nutritious than ones stored in bansfor many years.

According to the DG NOA, Dr. Garba Abari: “It’s high time we change our culture of consumption. We can’t grow our economy with appetite for foreign products and services. FG has taken bold decision to reverse trend of over reliance by issuing Executive Order 5 bothering on patronage of local contents.”-He was represented by NOA Lagos State Director, Waheed Ishola.

“In his address, the NOA Ogun State Director, Shola Babalola said: “As a country, we must chart a course to benefit our economy for which FG has taken a drastic step to discourage smuggling mostly through land borders. Nation’s economy has been adversely affected by enemies through their illegal importation into the country.”

Dignitaries at the event included representatives of Nigerian Customs, Bank of Industries (Boi), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), members of farmers associations and manufacturers. The zonal launch also brought together NOA State Directors from South-West geopolitical zone. The programme will be replicated in all geopolitical zones and states nationwide.

