Adhere to the Rules and Regulations – Istifanus

Abuja (Min. of Comms. and Digital Eco.) – The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr. Musa Istifanus has advised the newly appointed Permanent Secretary from the Ministry Mr. Tope Fashemi to adhere to the rules and regulations in the civil service in discharging his duty to Nigerians.

He stated this during a send forth organized by the staff of the e-government department in honour of their director who was appointed to the post of the Permanent Secretary by the Federal Government.

Mr. Istifanus said the newly appointed Permanent Secretary has the required knowledge and expertise and advised him to be fair, balance and stick to the rules at all-time, and he should not succumb to any influence adding that these values would keep him on top in service delivery to Nigerians.

According to him, “it is better to be sacked and go home to relax than being invited by ICPC and EFCC for any wrong doing. Everybody would laugh and smile with you but what they have in their hearts is different from what their faces reflect”.

“You do not have a friend or enemy in the service, what you have is equal human being and once you treat everybody equally, you have already exonerated yourself not only in the eyes of human being but also in the eyes of God”. Istifanus stressed.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary, Mr. Tope Fashedemi thanked the Permanent Secretary and staff of the Ministry for their kind words and advise and promised to take on board their admonitions.

Mr. Tope Fashedemi was the Director, e-government in the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy that supervised the production of the Federal Government e-government Master Plan in collaboration with the stakeholders.

Phil Oshodin

Director (Press & Public Relations)