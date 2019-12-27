Agba lauds Buhari on Open Government Partnership

Abuja (Min. of Budget and Nat. Planning) – The Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to embrace the Open Government Partnership (OGP) principle to bring openness, transparency and accountability in governance.

The Minister made the assertion at the occasion of the 8th National Steering Committee (NSC) meeting of the OGP in Nigeria as the new Co-chair of the Open Government Partnership Nigeria, today in Abuja.

Prince Agba added that President Buhari is committed to good governance, building of strong institutions, respect for the rule of law and engendering high levels of public trust.

He reiterated government’s commitment to the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) 2 and strengthening the National Monitoring and Evaluation mechanism to allow for citizens’ feedback on project implementation through the use of appropriate technology as well as involving citizens in the entire budget process through the soon to be adopted participatory model.

According to Prince Agba, there were challenges in the implementation process NAP 1 “I have every confidence that we will work out an implantation process that will produce desirable results for citizens in the shortest possible time” He said.

The Minister also commended the process leading to the development of NAP which involved active collaboration of the civil society groups and the private sector. “The co-creative efforts of the civil society and the government are commendable, this government considers civil society organization’s inputs towards the development of our country as highly important” Maintained the Honourable Minister of State.

He further reiterated the ministry’s preparedness towards reforming government to be more responsive, to the aspirations of Nigerians as it affects the open Government Partnership.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the out gone co-chair the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, represented by Barr. Biodun Aikomu, SA to the President on Financial Crimes said government has recorded remarkable achievements on National Action Plan 1, in the areas of open budget publication and Bureau of Public Procurement Portal.

He said that the Buhari administration is committed to the agreement signed to make government more transparent and accessible to the people.

Ifeanyi Okereke

For Director Press