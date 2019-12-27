Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Gets New CMD

Abuja (Min. of Health) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor A. Abba Sheshe, as the new Chief Medical Director (CMD), of the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano, Kano State.

Congratulating the new CMD in his office today, the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, reminded him of the enormous responsibilities of his office and the expectations of the government and people of Nigeria towards quality and efficient healthcare service delivery.

Ehanire further charged the CMD to ensure that Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano is operated as a people-centred-hospital, while scaling-up the good achievements already recorded by his predecessor and adding value by attracting foreign support and partnership to the hospital.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Abdulaziz M. Abdullahi, implored the new CMD to be a ‘team- player’ and always liaise with the Director of Administration of the hospital to resolve all administrative matters.

In his response, Professor, Sheshe, pledged to justify the confidence reposed on him by his appointment, ensure harmonious working relationship among his staff while carrying all health workers along.

The appointment is for a term of four (4) year, effective from 6th December 2019.

Enefaa Bob-Manuel

Head, Media and Public Relations.