Youth and Sports Ministry organises sensitization workshop on Anti-corruption for staff: Perm. Sec. commends ICPC for support

Abuja (Min. of Youth and Sports Devt.) – The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Adesola Olusade has commended the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Ministry for organizing a training workshop to create awareness and enlightenment on the evils and dangers of corruption in the work place.

Mr. Olusade also acknowledged the presence of the representatives of the Independent Corrupt Practice Commission (ICPC) for finding time out of their tight schedule to honour the Ministry’s invitation to educate the staff on the chosen theme, since the vision of the present administration is to bequeath a country that is liberated from the scourge of corruption.

Furthermore, he craved the indulgence of the Ministry’ staff to reflect on their collective responsibility which he said is the sole task of coordinating government’s numerous activities geared towards developing and empowering the youth of Nigeria to ensure their full participation in the building of our great country Nigeria.

Olusade also added that corruption should not be allowed to truncate this aspiration while he assured the ACTU members of his support and that of the management in the war against corruption in the Ministry. The Permanent Secretary seized the opportunity to enjoin every member of staff to participate actively in the training workshop.

Presentation of papers were made by officials of the ICPC: Bar. Bolarinwa Alice, on Over-View of Anti Corruption Law.

The second Paper was presented by Mr. Umar Madubah, on Whistle Blowing Policy, Nature, Forms and Causes of Corruption.

Third paper was presented by Prof. Olayinka Adebayo (FSI) on Role of Ethics in Nigeria Public Service, Gifts and Hospitality in Public Service. The last paper was presented by Director, Finance & Administration in the Ministry, Dr. Mrs. Madein on Financial Transparency Policy.

At the end of the event, Good will messages was read by Prof. Bolaji Owansanoye where he thanked the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare, Permanent Secretary, Directors and ACTU of the Ministry for making the event possible. And finally, vote of thanks from the Chairman of the occasion Mr. Patrick Okeke while he promised to send certificate of participation to all the participants.

The training workshop was organized by the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit of the Ministry (ACTU).

Hasiya Haruna

Information Officer

For: Director, Press