Buhari Felicitates With Rev (Prof.) Akin Omoyajowo At 85





President Muhammadu Buhari greets the pioneer General Secretary of the Anglican Communion, Rev Professor Joseph Akinyele Omoyajowo, as he turns 85 on December 31, 2019.



The President salutes the commitment, hard work and doggedness that saw Omoyajowo through many milestones in life, including being a trained teacher, a graduate of Religious Studies at the University of Ibadan, a lecturer in the same institution, and ultimately a Professor at the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University).



President Buhari commends the adept way Professor Omoyajowo combined academics with service in God’s vineyard, blending deep piety with teaching and research, and excelling in both.

As he turns 85, the President wishes the retired cleric and university don good health, sound mind and continued strength, to be of further service to God and humanity.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

December 30, 2019