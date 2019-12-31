APC New Year 2020 Message…

The All Progressives Congress has joined other Nigerians to usher in the 2020 New Year.



In a statement by it’s National Publicity Secretary Lanre Issa Onilu APC notes that the country’s landmark return to January-December budget cycle – is a

feat achieved by the APC-led National Assembly and Executive.

The party acknowledged that President Muhammadu Buhari government is vigorously tackling and solving the social, economic and security challenges,and assured all compatriots that the faithful execution of policies and programmes of the current administration would be further intensified in this New Year.

The party urged its members to support and cooperate with the recently-constituted National Reconciliation Committee which is empowered to address grieviances of party members and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party across the country.