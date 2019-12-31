Journalists for migration appoints officials, set for news website

News
December 31, 2019
The Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM), a foundation championing regular migration and anti-human trafficking crusade, has appointed Country Coordinators and other officials while a news website for the body will be launched.

Mr Ajibola Abayomi, JIFORM President and Executive Director

The association has over 150 seasoned journalists apart from other volunteers spread across the continents.

A statement by Mr Ajibola Abayomi, President and Executive Director of JIFORM, on Tuesday stated that the appointments would reposition the organisation for its new phase of advocacy.

The new appointments are as follows:

Mrs Bimbo Oyetunde, General Manager, Radio Nigeria Bronze FM, Benin City, remains Vice President, West Africa; Zambian journalist, Juliet Makwama, Secretary General and Kunle Adeniyi of KissFM Abuja, Assistant General Secretary.

Others are Willie Mponda, an Editor at The Sun Newspaper, Zimbabwe as Coordinator Southern Africa; an American, Megan Janetsky, Coordinator America; and Massinissa Benlakehal, an Algerian journalist based in Tunisia, Coordinator Northern Africa.

Also two top legal practitioners, Roselyn Obakpolor, the Vice Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association, Ikeja Branch and foremost activist, Wale Ogunade are now the organisation’s legal advisers.

Advisers named for the foundation include a US based journalist/migrant counselor, Eric Chinje and migration expert based in Germany, Veye Tatah.

DCI Sunday James, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, is now Programme Chief Coordinator; Prof. Ikechukwu Kanu, Director Research and Content; Rasak Bamidele, is Regional Director Publications while Adeola Ekine, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Lagos State Chapter, is the Women Coordinator Nigeria.

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

