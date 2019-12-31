Kebbi State Govt Vows To Support Security Agencies

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu affirmed this while receiving the new Commissioner of Police deployed to the State, Mr. Ogunbiade Oluyemi Lasore who was led to the Government House by the outgoing commissioner, Garba Muhammad Danjumma.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu acknowledged that the prevailing peace and security in the state was due largely to the diligent, courageous and gallant performance of all security services.

He commended the outgoing Police Commissioner for his contribution to safety of lives and property, admitting that the police was facing peculiar challenges that required support of governments at all levels.

The outgoing commissioner of police Alhaji Garba Muhammad Danjumma expressed delight about the moral and material assistance to the police by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu which has helped in enhancing operation of the force.

He would want the governor to extend such gesture to the new commissioner of police to build upon what has been achieved.

Alhaji Garba Muhammad Danjumma described the new Police Commissioner as experienced and capable police officer in and outside the country who has the zeal to excel.

In a remark, the new Commissioner of Police Mr. Ogunbiade Oluyemi Lasore said he would employ international system of policing in steering the affairs of the police command through community policing and intelligence gathering.

The outgoing Police Commissioner Garba Muhammad Danjumma as well as the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations, Alhaji Musa Wada and the Area Commander, Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Mahmud Usman are proceeding on retirement after attaining the mandatory service years in the force.

Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari

Chief Press Secretary